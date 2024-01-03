Repeat Offender Deven Burgher Sentenced to 30 Years for Kidnapping

Deven Burgher, a 25-year-old Watertown resident, has been sentenced to three decades behind bars for two counts of Second Degree Kidnapping involving separate victims, and for being a habitual offender. The sentencing took place on January 3, 2024, in Codington Circuit Court after Burgher had earlier entered a guilty plea.

Details of the Sentence

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that Burgher received a 25-year sentence for each kidnapping count, with a 10-year suspension on each. These sentences will run consecutively, effectively putting Burgher behind bars for 30 years. The charges stem from two separate incidents involving different victims.

The Kidnappings

The kidnappings in question took place on January 26, 2023, and May 19, 2023, both in Codington County. Notably, the second incident occurred while Burgher was out on bond from the first. Both victims endured domestic assault, and their courage in coming forward was praised by the Attorney General.

Investigation and Prosecution

The case was thoroughly investigated by the Watertown Police Department and the Codington County Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution was spearheaded by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Codington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Additional Charges

In an unrelated incident, Burgher was arrested for kidnapping and assaulting a different female while armed. An arrest warrant had previously been issued for Burgher in relation to the January 26 incident, which also involved leaving an 18-month-old child unattended and exposing the kidnapped woman to harsh winter conditions before eventually returning to collect her.