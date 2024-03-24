Repeat Offender Arrested with Cocaine, Ice in Stolen Car: Quinata Faces Decades in Prison

A woman on felony release is back behind bars after a police encounter revealed her attempting to access a stolen vehicle, leading to the discovery of illegal drugs. Angel Rose Quinata, 32, now faces significant charges, including possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and theft by receiving, as detailed in a magistrate's complaint.

Encounter with Law Enforcement

During an unrelated assistance stop for a vehicle with a flat tire, officers noticed Quinata attempting to unlock a red sedan using a metal rod. Quinata claimed the vehicle belonged to a friend named Nathan. However, the vehicle's identification number matched that of a beige Nissan Altima reported stolen in July 2023, which had since been painted red. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of suspected cocaine and methamphetamines, among other items.

Prior Encounters with the Law

Quinata is not a stranger to law enforcement, having been arrested multiple times between 2020 and 2021 for drug-related charges, theft, and neglect of a child. She was on felony release at the time of this latest arrest, further complicating her legal situation. The Office of the Attorney General has requested a $100,000 cash bail, highlighting the severity of the charges against her.

Implications of the Charges

This case underscores the challenges faced by individuals on felony release and the community's concerns regarding recidivism. Quinata now potentially faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted, a stark reminder of the consequences of repeated criminal behavior. Her case is a focal point for discussions on the effectiveness of rehabilitation and the need for comprehensive strategies to prevent re-offense.