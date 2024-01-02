Repeat Offender Arrested for Sixth Drunk Driving Offense in La Crosse

La Crosse, Wisconsin was the scene of a high-speed chase that ended in the arrest of a 55-year-old woman, Heidi L. Wilson, on December 22. Wilson was arrested for her sixth-offense drunk driving, driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration and putting public safety at risk by driving at a whopping 66 mph in a 30 mph zone on Rose Street. The string of her previous convictions stretches from as far back as 1992 and up to 2019.

Police Chase and Apprehension

Wilson’s reckless driving caught the attention of law enforcement when she was observed veering off her lane multiple times. Despite the blaring sirens and flashing emergency lights of the police vehicle, Wilson failed to pull over. The chase ended when she finally parked her vehicle in an alley behind the Track II Bar.

Under the Influence

Upon apprehension, Wilson confessed to the police that she had consumed three glasses of wine. Clear signs of intoxication such as slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on her breath were evident. After failing a field sobriety test and refusing a preliminary breath test, a blood test was conducted when police secured a search warrant.

Legal Consequences

Following her arrest, Wilson was released from La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 signature bond. As part of her release conditions, she is not allowed to consume alcohol or drive. She is due for a preliminary hearing on January 4 and, if convicted, the severity of her repeated offenses could result in a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.