Crime

Repeat Offender Arrested for Sixth Drunk Driving Offense in La Crosse

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Repeat Offender Arrested for Sixth Drunk Driving Offense in La Crosse

La Crosse, Wisconsin was the scene of a high-speed chase that ended in the arrest of a 55-year-old woman, Heidi L. Wilson, on December 22. Wilson was arrested for her sixth-offense drunk driving, driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration and putting public safety at risk by driving at a whopping 66 mph in a 30 mph zone on Rose Street. The string of her previous convictions stretches from as far back as 1992 and up to 2019.

Police Chase and Apprehension

Wilson’s reckless driving caught the attention of law enforcement when she was observed veering off her lane multiple times. Despite the blaring sirens and flashing emergency lights of the police vehicle, Wilson failed to pull over. The chase ended when she finally parked her vehicle in an alley behind the Track II Bar.

Under the Influence

Upon apprehension, Wilson confessed to the police that she had consumed three glasses of wine. Clear signs of intoxication such as slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on her breath were evident. After failing a field sobriety test and refusing a preliminary breath test, a blood test was conducted when police secured a search warrant.

Legal Consequences

Following her arrest, Wilson was released from La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 signature bond. As part of her release conditions, she is not allowed to consume alcohol or drive. She is due for a preliminary hearing on January 4 and, if convicted, the severity of her repeated offenses could result in a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

