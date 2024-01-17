Repeat Offender Arrested for Illegal Firearm Possession in Monterey

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Monterey Police Department arrested 23-year-old Seaside resident, Evan Charles, on charges of illegal firearm possession. The arrest followed a battery incident at a local bar on Alvarado Street. On investigating the scene, authorities found Charles in possession of a loaded, concealed handgun.

Previous Arrest and Protective Order

This is not Charles' first brush with the law. On May 21, Charles was apprehended for a similar set of offenses. These included possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a large-capacity magazine, and resisting arrest. Alongside these charges, a criminal protective order was issued against him, prohibiting him from owning firearms.

Incident Details and Arrest

Following the battery incident at the bar, a rapid response by Monterey Police officers led to Charles' arrest. Upon a thorough search, they discovered the concealed, loaded firearm, leading to additional charges. Charles was then promptly booked into the Monterey County Jail. His bail has been set at a hefty $70,000, reflecting the severity of his offenses.

Call for Public Assistance

The Monterey Police Department is now turning to the public for assistance. They are urging anyone who has information about the incident to come forward. Contact details for Lieutenant Jake Pinkas have been provided, along with an anonymous tip line, ensuring confidentiality for those who wish to help but remain unidentified.