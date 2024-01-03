en English
Accidents

Repeat Offender Arrested for DUI in New Year’s Day Collision

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
Repeat Offender Arrested for DUI in New Year's Day Collision

In the early hours of January 1, 2024, the New Year’s revelry was abruptly halted for 20-year-old Ashton Barb of Stafford when he was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) following a collision. Barb, his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) exceeding twice the legal limit, lost control of his vehicle, leading to an accident at the intersection of Poplar Road and Mount Olive Road.

DUI Incident Details

The incident transpired just before 1:30 a.m. Barb’s vehicle collided into another car, whose driver was unable to dodge in time. As a result, the second vehicle spun off the road and crashed into a telephone pole, causing the driver non-life-threatening injuries. Barb, who was driving home from the New Year’s celebrations, initially claimed to have only consumed a couple of beers.

Investigation and Arrest

However, the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests conducted by the deputies on the scene painted a different picture. Barb failed these tests, indicating a level of intoxication inconsistent with his claim of moderate consumption. This was not an isolated incident for Barb, who had a previous DUI conviction in 2022.

The Charges

Now, Ashton Barb faces charges of DUI with a BAC above .20 percent. He is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of drunk driving, particularly during festive seasons when the risk of such incidents tends to increase.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

