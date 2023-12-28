Repeat Offender Apprehended for Cable Theft on Lagos Bridge

In the early hours of a Wednesday, Lagos State’s Third Mainland Bridge was the scene of an arrest. The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command apprehended Seidu Ali, a 24-year-old man from Niger, for the recurrent theft of electrical cables.

A search resulted in the recovery of four bound strands of cables from his possession, marking his second arrest within three weeks for a similar offense on the same bridge.

The Scene of the Crime

The Third Mainland Bridge, one of the major links between Lagos Mainland and Lagos Island, has become a hotspot for Ali’s illicit activities. His actions have disrupted the smooth operation of the bridge’s lighting system, posing serious safety concerns for motorists.

Swift Response from RRS

Under the direction of Commander Olayinka Egbeyemi, the RRS has acted swiftly to curtail this menace. The squad’s decisiveness has been demonstrated through the immediate instruction for Ali’s prosecution, a significant escalation from the mere reprimand he received following his first apprehension.

Social Media Announcement

Keeping in line with the trend of transparency in law enforcement, the Lagos State Police Command used its social media handle to announce the arrest and identity of the suspect. It is a move that not only informs citizens but also serves as a deterrent to potential offenders.