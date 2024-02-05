Repeat DUI Offender Arrested Again: A Perilous Journey on Highway 395

Diego Dominguez, a 32-year-old man with an alarming history of DUI convictions, was arrested yet again on suspicion of felony DUI. Late Saturday evening, Dominguez was reportedly seen driving his white Lexus in the wrong direction on Highway 395, north of Pasco. Despite the reinstatement of his license with the stipulation of an ignition interlock device, Dominguez's vehicle did not possess one.

A Dangerous Journey

Other drivers on the road reported witnessing the Lexus veering south in the northbound lanes, swerving dangerously and moving at inconsistent speeds. Following several 911 calls, Franklin County sheriff's deputies, along with Washington State Patrol troopers, located and intercepted Dominguez, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

Past Convictions and Present Arrest

Dominguez, whose record of DUI convictions dates back to 2010, had his last conviction in 2017. This resulted in a nearly three-year prison sentence. This time, he was booked for felony DUI, a charge that comes into play after at least three prior DUI offenses, and for driving without the required ignition interlock device.

A Second Arrest

Adding to the grim scenario, Dominguez's passenger was found unresponsive and was later discovered to have an outstanding warrant. Subsequently, the passenger was also taken into custody.

The case of Diego Dominguez serves as a stark reminder of the persistent risk posed by repeat DUI offenders on our roads. His repeated disregard for the law and public safety underscores the need for more rigorous measures to prevent such incidents.