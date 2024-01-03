en English
Crime

Repeat Cannabis Cultivator Simon King Sentenced Again: Faces Proceeds of Crime Act Hearing

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
Simon King, a 54-year-old man who has previously served time for cultivating a significant cannabis operation in Mold, North Wales, finds himself back in the dock, sentenced for a similar crime in Nottinghamshire. Not long after a 76-month sentence handed down in 2018, from which he was released partway, King had established another cannabis farm in Sutton-in-Ashfield. The illicit operation was unearthed when he defaulted on the rent for a workshop masquerading as a furniture business.

A Repeat Offender

King’s arrest and subsequent sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court to two years and eight months in prison marks his second stint behind bars for a nearly identical crime. Back in 2017, the law enforcement’s discovery of nearly 329 cannabis plants worth up to £355,000 at his former business, Halcyon Furniture, had led to the previous conviction. The investigation into the case had revealed over £806,000 in proceeds from the unlawful operation.

The Recent Bust

The recent find in Sutton-in-Ashfield comprised 63 cannabis plants with the potential to rake in between £17,640 and £52,920 in street deals. This instance of recidivism and the sheer audacity of King’s operation have sent shockwaves through the local community. The fact that he had resumed his illegal activities so soon after his previous sentence underscores the extent of the issue.

Consequences and Next Steps

King, who pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis, now faces a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing. This may result in the confiscation of his assets, serving as a stark reminder that crime doesn’t pay in the long run. The case further highlights the need for vigilance and stringent enforcement to curb the illicit drug trade.

Crime United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

