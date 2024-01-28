Rental Scam Uncovered: Criminals Pose as Apartment Owners to Defraud Tenants

In a chilling case of deceit and fraud, a recent report has highlighted a rental scam where criminals are impersonating apartment owners to defraud unsuspecting potential tenants. The scam came to light when a man, Jorge Benko Júnior and his family, were duped into paying a hefty deposit of R$ 5,000 for an apartment that wasn't genuinely available for lease.

Elaborate Scam Tactics

The criminals, alleged to be from Curitiba, had temporarily rented an apartment and posed as its owners. They created a fake advertisement showcasing a well-furnished apartment at an attractively low price. The advertisement featured photos of the temporarily rented apartment, further lending credibility to their fraudulent claims.

Using a counterfeit document from a Curitiba registry, the criminals managed to feign legitimacy. They then exerted pressure on Jorge, insisting that unless he made an advance payment, other interested parties might seal the deal. This high-pressure tactic effectively coerced Jorge into parting with his money.

Unraveling The Deception

The scam was uncovered when Jorge was given the contact of a supposed building manager. When he arrived at the location, he found himself staring at an empty building, with no manager in sight. The realization that he and his family had been duped was a bitter pill to swallow.

Investigation Underway

Two individuals have so far been identified in connection with this scam, one of whom had previously been arrested for a similar crime. The case is currently under investigation for fraud. However, the online platform OLX, on which the false advertisement was hosted, has yet to comment on the incident or their data verification process.