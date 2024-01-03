en English
Crime

Renewed Search for Michael Perkins: A 22-Year-Old Missing Persons Case

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Renewed Search for Michael Perkins: A 22-Year-Old Missing Persons Case

Almost 22 years have passed since Michael Perkins, a man from Stourbridge, vanished without a trace. Today, the West Midlands Police have reignited their mission to find him, launching a fresh appeal for information about his whereabouts. At the time of his disappearance in the summer of 2002, Perkins was a 56-year-old man living in Norton. Now, he would be 76 years old.

A Desperate Search for the Missing

Perkins is described as being around 5 feet 6 inches tall, with thinning blonde hair, wearing glasses. He had known connections in the nearby areas of Belbroughton and Bromsgrove. Despite rigorous investigations and extensive search efforts, no trace of him has ever been found. The police believe that by reigniting public interest and memory, new leads may emerge that could assist in solving this long-standing case.

Public Assistance Requested

In their renewed appeal, the West Midlands Police are urging anyone with even the smallest piece of information to come forward and contact the Missing Persons Investigation Unit. The hope is that someone’s memory may be jogged, leading to a potentially crucial breakthrough in the case. The smallest piece of information could be the key that unlocks this two-decade-old mystery.

Highlighting a Larger Issue

The case of Michael Perkins underscores the wider issue of missing persons, a problem that West Midlands Police have been grappling with on a large scale. In the year 2023 alone, the department handled over 14,000 such reports, an alarming number that highlights the scale of the problem and the urgency of resolving these cases.

Crime United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

