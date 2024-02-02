New Zealand Police Renew Call for Information in Tragic Death of Toddler, 'Baby Ru', in Lower Hutt

In a recent turn of events surrounding the tragic and unsolved death of a toddler in Lower Hutt, New Zealand, the police have issued a renewed call for information. The toddler, identified as Nga Reo Te Huatahi Reremoana Ahipene-Wall, affectionately known as Baby Ru, tragically passed away on October 22.

Unexplained Circumstances

Baby Ru was admitted to Hutt Hospital with severe head injuries, ultimately succumbing to the trauma. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, resulting in a broken skull and a brain bleed. Disturbingly, it has been three months since the incident, and yet no one has been charged. The three adults present in the household at the time of the incident—his mother Storm Wall, Rosie Morunga, and her partner Dylan Ross—have not provided a complete account of the events leading to Baby Ru's injuries, according to authorities.

Police Commitment to Justice

Despite the lack of charges, Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard assured the public of the police's commitment to justice. He highlighted that there had been attempts to clean the crime scene at the Taita house and that a hard drive containing CCTV footage had been removed. This blatant obstruction of justice has only served to intensify the police's resolve.

Renewed Appeal for Information

The police are tirelessly engaging with the persons of interest and extending their appeal to the public for any information that could contribute to resolving the case. Every piece of information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could be the missing puzzle piece needed to bring those responsible for Baby Ru's death to justice.