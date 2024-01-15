Remembering Sabita Thanwani: A 'Light of Hope' Dimmed Too Soon

The tragic tale of Sabita Thanwani, a 19-year-old psychology student whose life was brutally cut short by her boyfriend, continues to reverberate across the UK. Sabita was murdered in March 2022 in her student accommodation in Clerkenwell by Maher Maaroufe, a 24-year-old man suffering from schizoaffective disorder. The viciousness of the attack, in which Sabita was nearly beheaded, shocked not only her family but the entire nation.

Advertisment

A family's grief and the pursuit of justice

In the wake of this horrendous event, Sabita's family has been vocal, choosing to remember her as a 'beautiful light of hope'. Her mother, in particular, has been unflinching in her condemnation of Maaroufe. Referring to him as an 'evil murderer', she poignantly expressed that his actions had 'murdered all of us', symbolizing the profound sense of loss and devastation.

Turning pain into purpose: The Sabita Thanwani charity

Advertisment

Despite their grief, Sabita's family has sought to keep her memory alive. They have established a charity in her name, with the mission of continuing Sabita's legacy. The charity focuses on gender equality education and protecting vulnerable girls and women - values that were dear to Sabita's heart.

The verdict: A hospital order without limit of time

The sentencing of Maaroufe took place at the Old Bailey, where Judge Nigel Lickley KC acknowledged the enduring pain and suffering inflicted by Maaroufe's actions. Maaroufe, who was found guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility, was sentenced to a hospital order without a limit of time. His plea of diminished responsibility due to schizoaffective disorder and the admission of guilt did little to assuage the pain of Sabita's grieving family.

As Sabita's family continues to grapple with their loss, their courage in the face of tragedy has been inspiring. Through their actions, they hope to bring about a change in society and prevent such heinous crimes from happening in the future. But for now, they mourn the loss of Sabita - a 'gentle soul' who had so much more to give.