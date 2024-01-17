Remembering Gal Danguri: A Life Cut Short in Hamas-led Terrorist Attack

In an unspeakable act of violence, 23-year-old Gal Danguri from Beit Aryeh was among three friends tragically killed in a terrorist attack by Hamas at the Supernova music festival on October 7. The sudden loss of life has left a profound void in the hearts of his family, friends, and colleagues.

Parents' Swift Response

Amidst the ensuing chaos, Gal's mother, Yvonne, a volunteer with Magen David Adom, rushed to the scene in search of her son and his friends. The swift response by the parents resulted in their sons being among the first victims to be identified and laid to rest. The following day, Gal was interred in his hometown, leaving behind his parents, Yvonne and Yaniv, his brother Noam, his girlfriend Koral, and his dog Kika.

Gal was not only an ardent supporter of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team but also a vibrant personality remembered for his jovial and affectionate nature. His love for the lemon-flavored arak was symbolic of his zest for life. Gal's seven-year relationship with his girlfriend Koral was marked by their shared dreams and plans, including a potential marriage proposal.

A Life Cut Short

At the time of his untimely demise, Gal was employed at the Harel Insurance Company. He nurtured ambitions of furthering his education. His parents' moving eulogy paid tribute to their son's charismatic and kind nature, qualities that drew people to him. Gal's father, Yaniv, expressed his profound grief and affirmed an eternal bond with his son.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces continue their fight against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This has resulted in an escalation of terror incidents in the Judea, Samaria, and Jordan Valley regions. Over 2,600 attacks targeting Israeli civilians and soldiers have been reported since October, leaving five Israelis dead and many more wounded.