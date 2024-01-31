Religious Statues Stolen from Salford Church: Community and Authorities in Search

In a shocking incident, three religious statues were stolen from St Luke's church in Salford, Irlams o'th Height, sparking a city-wide investigation. Among the stolen figures, a large statue of Jesus on a crucifix is of prime significance, along with statues of a kneeling angel and St Bernadette. The theft, suspected to be a meticulously planned act, was executed between January 21 and 22.

Professional Heist Suspected

Greater Manchester Police suspect that the theft was a professional job. An electric saw was reportedly used to remove the statues, hinting at the calculated planning and execution involved in the theft. The authorities have issued a public appeal, urging anyone with potential evidence, such as doorbell camera footage or any other type of video recordings, to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Community in Shock

The theft has left the local community in shock, especially given the sentimental value of the stolen statues. Parishioner Paul Ashton expressed the community's dismay and highlighted the significance of the Jesus statue, which was originally located in the old church. The statues, particularly the one of Jesus, hold a deep emotional connection for the parish community, making their loss even more grievous.

Public Appeal for Assistance

In the wake of the theft, Greater Manchester Police have provided a crime number for those who may have information to reference when contacting them. As the search for the stolen figures continues, the community's hope for their return remains steadfast. However, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for heightened security measures at places of worship, even in areas of perceived safety.