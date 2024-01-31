Religious Leader Rhett Hintze Charged for Failure to Report Child Abuse Allegations

In a development that has sent shockwaves through New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, 50-year-old Rhett Hintze has been charged with failure to report allegations of child abuse. The accusations were levied against Shawn Gooden, a local man who faced his arrest in 2022 for an array of sexual assault charges. The matter came to the Pennsylvania State Police's attention based on a crucial tip-off from the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia, who were probing Gooden for sexual assaults that purportedly took place between 1997 and 2000.

Sexual Assault Allegations Against Gooden

In April 2000, Gooden was accused of sexually assaulting a minor at French Creek State Park in Pennsylvania. Subsequent investigations and legal proceedings led to him being charged for this assault in July 2023. The victim, along with Gooden, reportedly disclosed the abuse to their religious leader, Rhett Hintze. At that time, Hintze held the position of the Harrisburg Stake President for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Hintze's Failure to Report the Abuse

The aforementioned revelation led to the charge against Hintze. As a religious leader, he was a mandated reporter under state law. However, it is alleged that he failed to report the abuse. His arraignment is scheduled for February 2.

This information was provided by Daniel Larlham Jr., a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. As per his report, Hintze, in addition to being a religious leader, also served as a lobbyist and 'stake president' of seven local churches of The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints. He has been charged with a third-degree felony for 'failure to report or refer' allegations.

Hintze's failure to report the abuse to authorities, despite his awareness of the allegations, has placed him in the crosshairs of Pennsylvania’s Child Protective Services Law. It has been reported that he knew about the allegations against Gooden as early as October 2020, nearly two years prior to Gooden's arrest.