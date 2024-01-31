Terror Wave Hits Plateau State, Nigeria; Dozens of Christian Deaths Recorded

Nigeria's Plateau state has become a chilling theatre of religious conflict, with dozens of Christians murdered, 10 Baptist churches shut down, and one church appallingly converted into a mosque. These heinous acts, reportedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen and other terrorists, have sent shockwaves through the region, displacing approximately 500 church members from 10 villages. The relentless violence culminated in the tragic demise of 24 Christians, including Pastor Mangmwos Tangshak Daniel.

The brutality of the attackers was such that they didn't even spare the grieving. As the victims were being laid to rest, the herdsmen continued their assault, firing at the mourning Christians. The police presence at the scene was the only shield preventing further casualties. The bodies of the victims, owing to the prevailing security threats, were interred in a mass grave in a mining pit, with Pastor Daniel's burial held separately.

Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

As the dust settles on the ravaged villages, a grim reality has emerged. Homes have been destroyed, leaving survivors with no place to return, precipitating a humanitarian crisis. Unaffected Baptist churches have rushed to aid, organizing emergency meetings and fundraising initiatives to provide food, clothing, and shelter for the displaced. Despite raising 3 million naira, the needs of the displaced far exceed the available resources, and the absence of government assistance amplifies the crisis.

According to Open Doors' 2024 World Watch List report, Nigeria holds the ignominious title of being the deadliest country for Christians, with 4,118 individuals killed for their faith in a year. The attacks are viewed as an attempt to seize Christian lands and impose Islam. While desertification impacting the Fulani's herding livelihoods has been cited as a contributing factor, the UK's All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom or Belief's report suggests that radical Islamist ideology plays a significant role among some Fulani.