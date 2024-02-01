Relatives of Maine's Deadliest Shooting Victims Call for Systemic Changes

In a solemn gathering in Augusta, Maine, relatives of the victims of the state's deadliest shooting testified before an independent commission, detailing their heartbreaking losses and the system's glaring failures. This mass shooting, which took place on October 25 at a Lewiston bowling alley and bar during a cornhole tournament, claimed 18 lives and injured 13 others. The commission, led by former chief justice Daniel Wathen, was appointed by Governor Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey, with its primary goal to review the events leading up to this tragedy and recommend preventive measures.

Voices of the Bereaved

Among those who spoke was Kathleen Walker, whose husband Jason was one of the victims. In her poignant testimony, she expressed her grief and called for systemic changes. Other speakers included Stacy Cyr, Elizabeth Seal, and Megan Vozzella, all of whom lost loved ones in the incident. The testimonies were a painful reminder of the human cost of such tragedies, and a stern call for action.

Deaf Community's Struggles

The deaf community in Lewiston faced unique challenges during this crisis due to inadequate sign language interpretation and captioning services. The need for improved communication during such emergencies was a significant point raised during the testimonies.

The Shooter and Systemic Failures

The shooter, Robert Card, had shown signs of a mental health crisis prior to the incident. Despite warnings to the police, including concerns of a potential mass killing, Card was not apprehended. He committed suicide following the shooting. This highlighted a significant failure in the system – how a ticking time bomb was allowed to explode, despite clear signs of impending disaster.

The commission is now seeking subpoena power to further its investigation, and the Legislature is considering a bill to grant this authority. Governor Mills, in her State of the State address, focused on this shooting, proposing background checks for private gun sales, expanded mental health treatment, and changes to the yellow flag law.

Rachael Sloat, whose fiancé was among the victims, voiced her agony and criticized the system's failure to protect her child. Her words were a stark reminder of the devastation left in the wake of this tragedy, and a clear call for changes to prevent such incidents in the future.