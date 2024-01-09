en English
Crime

Reisterstown Father and Son Sentenced for Dark Web Money Laundering

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Reisterstown Father and Son Sentenced for Dark Web Money Laundering

On a cold January morning in 2024, a 37-year-old man, Ryan Farace, and his father, Joseph Farace, from Reisterstown, woke up to a bleak new reality: federal prison. The duo was sentenced for their intricate roles in a money laundering conspiracy, ingeniously maneuvering drug profits through the dark web’s labyrinthine corridors.

Enter ‘Xanaxman’

In the underbelly of darknet marketplaces, Ryan Farace was not merely a participant. He was a kingpin. Operating under the pseudonym ‘Xanaxman’, Ryan was convicted in 2018 for selling Alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax. His empire, built on the volatile sand of cryptocurrency, earned him over 9,138 bitcoins, a fortune that would become his downfall.

Memory Loss or Deception?

Despite his initial cooperation with authorities to access his hoard of cryptocurrency, Ryan claimed memory loss. He insisted he could not recall how to retrieve additional bitcoins, a convenient alibi that raised more than a few eyebrows. However, relentless investigation by federal agents led to the discovery of over 24 of his bitcoins, a significant dent in his digital wealth.

A Family Affair

Indictments revealed a shocking twist. While incarcerated, Ryan conspired with his father and others to launder his ill-gotten proceeds. Joseph Farace, far from a passive bystander, actively transferred a significant amount of bitcoins to a third party for deposit in a foreign account. It was a brazen act, one that eventually came to light.

Federal agents eventually seized all transferred bitcoins, a haul valued between $65 million and $150 million at the time of the seizure. Thus, the curtain fell on this father-son duo’s dark web saga, their dreams of digital wealth turned into a harsh sentence of reality.

Crime Cryptocurrency United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

