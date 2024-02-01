Red Lake Nation Tribal Council Withdraws from NativeCare Management Post-Theft Allegation

In a decisive move, the Red Lake Nation Tribal Council has announced its withdrawal from the daily management of Minnesota's NativeCare, a pioneering recreational marijuana dispensary. This decision comes on the heels of false allegations of theft involving a council member and an employee of the dispensary.

Unraveling the Allegations

The allegations centered around an employee who claimed that a member of the Tribal Council had pocketed a significant quantity of trim, a byproduct of cannabis leaves, from NativeCare's grow facility. Following the accusation, the tribe's Tribal Regulatory Cannabis Agency embarked on an investigation to get to the bottom of the matter.

Clearing the Air

Upon completion of the investigation, it was uncovered that the trim in question had been picked up by a business partner. The purpose of this collection was not for personal gain, but to create value-added products. The employee who had initially sounded the alarm confessed to their error after reviewing the investigative report. They admitted that they had not, in fact, witnessed any theft by the council member.

Charting a New Course

In the wake of this episode, the Tribal Council took the unanimous decision to run NativeCare as an independent enterprise, distancing it from its day-to-day operations. They also pushed for the creation of comprehensive business plans, encompassing personnel policies, benefits, and job descriptions. NativeCare began its operations on the first day of August, coinciding with the legalization of recreational cannabis use in the region.