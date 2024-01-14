en English
Crime

Recruitment Scam Victim Loses 3,000, Reflects Larger Fraud Trend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:24 pm EST
Recruitment Scam Victim Loses 3,000, Reflects Larger Fraud Trend

In a disturbing reflection of a growing fraud trend, 18-year-old Bella Betterton from Devon fell victim to a recruitment scam that cost her the 3,000 she had painstakingly saved for university. The incident not only threw a harsh spotlight on the escalating number of recruitment scams, but also the devastating impact these have on their victims.

The Scam: A Chilling Tale of Deception

Bella’s ordeal began when criminals, in an increasingly common modus operandi, contacted her through WhatsApp and phone calls. They conducted an elaborate fake job interview, manipulating her into divulging her card details under the guise of a promising job opportunity. Subsequently, these details were used to make unauthorized transactions to a cryptocurrency exchange, draining Bella of her funds.

A Larger Trend: The Alarming Rise in Recruitment Scams

This incident is not an isolated event. According to the City of London Police, the amount of money stolen through recruitment scam messages has shockingly surged from 20,000 to nearly 1m in the past year. Moreover, these numbers only represent reported cases—experts believe that the actual figures could be much higher, as victims often refrain from reporting, due to embarrassment or lack of awareness.

The Aftermath: A Victim’s Struggle to Recover

The aftermath of the scam left Bella feeling violated and robbed of her hard-earned savings. Adding salt to the wound, her bank initially denied her request to refund the stolen money, forcing her to work extra hours as a waitress to make up for her losses. She is now appealing the bank’s decision with the Financial Ombudsman Service.

City of London Police are urging victims to report any incidents of fraud, highlighting that every report contributes to a clearer understanding of the issue and strengthens the fight against these criminal activities.

BNN Correspondents

