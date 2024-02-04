Recording Academy Allegedly Used NDAs to Suppress Abuse Claims

In a recent revelation that has stirred the music industry, the Recording Academy, the governing body for the Grammy Awards, is alleged to have used non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to suppress allegations of sexual abuse within the organization. According to the report, the Academy is said to have offered financial settlements to at least five women to keep their experiences of abuse and mistreatment under wraps.

Money for Silence?

The report highlights the case of Terry McIntyre, a former executive director of the Academy's Los Angeles department. McIntyre alleges that Joel Katz, the Academy's chief counsel, offered her $1 million to refrain from reporting instances of sexual assault. McIntyre is also involved in a legal battle with former Academy president Mike Greene, whom she has accused of rape. Despite these grave allegations, Greene continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Academy's Response

Reacting to the allegations, the Recording Academy has emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct. The organization has pledged to work actively towards changing its internal culture and providing a safer environment for its members and employees.

Urgent Call for Action

The report emerges on the heels of the Grammy Awards event, and following a stark warning from the Women and Equalities Committee about rampant misogyny and discrimination in the music industry. The committee has urgently called for necessary actions to tackle these issues and has sought testimonials from women in the industry regarding the use of NDAs to suppress sexual assault allegations. Adding to the chorus of voices, popular DJ Annie Mac has described the situation as a 'tidal wave' of unreported cases of sexual abuse in the music industry.