Record High Sexual Assaults on Cruise Ships Spark Concerns

Reports of sexual assaults on cruise liners reached a record-breaking high in 2023, with 131 incidents reported to the FBI, a sharp rise from 87 in 2022 and 101 in 2019. This escalating trend in sexual crimes aboard cruise ships has put the spotlight on the cruise industry's handling of such cases, raising serious concerns about passenger safety and corporate responsibility.

Underreported Sexual Assaults

However, according to experts, the actual number of sexual assaults could be significantly higher. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network states that generally, two-thirds of such cases go unreported. The narrow definition of rape under the Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act of 2010 and its exclusion of non-U.S. citizens from reporting, potentially contribute to this underreporting.

The absence of an external agency for verifying the reported cases further compounds the issue, raising doubts about the transparency of the process.

MSC Cruises Facing Lawsuits

MSC Cruises, one of the industry's major players, is currently facing legal action for two alleged sex crimes on separate ships, bringing the issue into sharp focus. One lawsuit alleges that a crew member raped a passenger, while another accuses the company of failing to protect a minor from molestation. These incidents underscore the challenges survivors face in seeking justice and security on cruise ships, where they are often confined with their attackers until the next port.

Need for Better Oversight

The cruise industry's handling of these cases has been heavily criticized, with allegations of underreporting and concerns about a lack of external oversight. Critics liken this situation to 'the fox guarding the hen house.' Since the enactment of the Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act in 2010, about 500 sex crimes have been reported, yet these numbers are believed to be a fraction of the actual incidents. The trauma experienced by survivors is exacerbated by the logistical challenges of seeking help and safety on a cruise ship, far from home and conventional support systems.