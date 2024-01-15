Record Drug Seizure in Perlis: Malaysian Police Confiscate 528 kg of Methamphetamine

In an audacious feat of law enforcement, Malaysian police have confiscated an enormous haul of 528 kilograms of methamphetamine, colloquially known as syabu, worth RM19 million, in Kangar.

The narcotics, cunningly concealed in sachets of ‘Guang Yin Wang’ tea and tucked under foliage on an iron trolley, were discovered in the Federal Reserve Forest area in Padang Besar on January 10th.

Unraveling the Case

The breakthrough came following the arrest of a 35-year-old man under police surveillance. The man’s detention led authorities to the concealed stash, marking a significant stride in Malaysian drug enforcement. Consequently, three more suspects, aged between 21 and 42, were apprehended, tied to the same operation.

Investigations reveal a crafty modus operandi employed by the group. They allegedly used hidden trails within the Federal Reserve Forest for drug collection and distribution. This operation, authorities believe, has been active since the previous year. The total amount of narcotics seized could sustain 2.6 million drug users.

Asset Seizure and Ongoing Investigation

Alongside the drug seizure, the police also confiscated assets worth approximately RM515,545 under the Dangerous Drugs Act. These assets included vehicles and motorcycles believed to be part of the drug distribution network. With the suspects now in custody, the investigation continues to identify any further individuals involved.

This operation has led to the largest drug seizure in Perlis, further solidifying the relentless efforts of Malaysian law enforcement in the fight against narcotics. In the previous year, Malaysian police successfully dismantled 273 drug syndicates nationwide and arrested 908 individuals, seizing drugs worth RM704.90 million.