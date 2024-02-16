Record-Breaking Crystal Meth Seizure at Cork Port: Unraveling International Drug Trafficking

In an operation that unveiled the dark underbelly of international drug trafficking, Gardaí in Cork, assisted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, have made a significant drug seizure at Cork Port. The haul, suspected to be hundreds of kilos of crystal meth, is potentially the largest seizure of this drug in Ireland's history.

A Morning of Revelations

The operation, which began early Friday morning, followed a joint effort between An Garda Síochána and Revenue's Customs Service. The seizure was made in a container at the port, with the suspected crystal meth awaiting further analysis to confirm its exact nature.

Arrests and Raids

In the wake of the seizure, a series of follow-up searches were conducted in Kerry and Cork, leading to the arrest of two men, both in their 40s. They are currently being detained at Garda stations in the Southern Region under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A Wider Conspiracy

While the investigation is still ongoing, it is believed that the drugs were not intended for the Irish market. This suggests that they may have been initially shipped into Ireland from a country known for producing crystal meth, only to be exported elsewhere.

The operation has shed light on the intricate web of international drug trafficking, with Ireland potentially serving as a transit point for these illicit substances. The arrests and seizure are a significant blow to the drug cartels operating in the region, demonstrating the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat this menace.

As the investigation continues, more details are expected to emerge about the origin of the drugs, the intended destination, and the wider network involved in this operation.