Crime

Record-Breaking Cocaine Seizure in Hong Kong Signals Surge in Drug Trafficking

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Record-Breaking Cocaine Seizure in Hong Kong Signals Surge in Drug Trafficking

In a record-breaking drug bust, Hong Kong customs officials have seized a staggering haul of liquid cocaine worth approximately HK$490 million (US$62.6 million). Ingeniously smuggled within a seemingly innocuous shipment of red and white wine, the confiscation stands as the largest in both value and weight that Hong Kong customs has recorded in over two decades.

The Unassuming Disguise

The illicit narcotics, weighing a total of 444kg (979lbs), arrived from Brazil—a country previously flagged as high-risk due to past drug seizures—on December 19. Disguised among 706 wine boxes, the contraband was concealed with a level of sophistication that belied the criminal intent. Notably, 37 boxes showed signs of tampering, each containing four three-litre bags purportedly filled with white wine. However, subsequent tests confirmed the presence of cocaine.

Deciphering the Operation

Two local men, aged 38 and 50, have been apprehended in connection with this operation. The younger man is alleged to have coordinated the maritime transport of the drugs from Brazil to Hong Kong. On the other hand, the older man is suspected of aiding in the collection and storage of the narcotics. Both individuals are currently under investigation, and if convicted, could face life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine for drug trafficking.

An Elevated War on Drugs

The seizure came to light after customs officers placed the container under surveillance, leading to the arrests when no one claimed the shipment. This crackdown is part of a broader operation, as the customs department has seized over 8.4 tonnes of illegal drugs worth HK$4.4 billion in the first 11 months of 2023, outstripping the prior annual record of 6.9 tonnes for the entire previous year. The surge in cocaine seizures, specifically by 118% compared to the same period in the previous year, reflects a significant rise in drug trafficking activities.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

