en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Reckless New Year Celebration: Man Arrested for Firing Shots in Phoenix

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Reckless New Year Celebration: Man Arrested for Firing Shots in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona, was met with an unexpected fireworks display of a different sort as the calendar flipped to the new year. A local man, Alexander Cain, aged 55, was apprehended for firing multiple rounds into the night sky in a reckless celebration of the new year. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday near Yuma Road and 241st Avenue.

A Midnight Misfire

The Buckeye Police Department was alerted to the incident after multiple reports of gunshots were made. Upon arrival, they found a scene that was more akin to a shooting range than a residential property. Roughly 50 spent shell casings were littered both inside and outside the residence from where Cain had discharged his firearm. It was a stark reminder of the dangers that such reckless actions can pose, especially within populated city limits.

Arrest and Charges

Cain was swiftly taken into custody by the Buckeye police without any reported injuries. He is now facing serious felony charges for his actions. The primary accusation is the unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits, a charge that carries significant weight in Arizona. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the city’s commitment to uphold Shannon’s Law, a legislative act passed in Arizona to curb negligent discharging of firearms within state municipalities.

Repercussions and Lessons

While no physical harm resulted from this incident, the psychological impact on the local community cannot be ignored. The incident is a wake-up call for residents and law enforcement agencies alike, highlighting the need for stricter gun control measures and the reinforcement of safe firearm practices. As the dust settles on this incident, the city of Phoenix hopes to turn this unfortunate episode into a lesson for all residents about the dangers and potential repercussions of reckless firearm use.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Homebuilder Christian Novellino Arrested on Breach of Trust Charges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Homeowner's Deadly Force Against Intruder Ruled Justified in Reed Springs

By Salman Khan

Memphis Man Thwarts Carjacking Attempt: An Unlikely Hero Emerges

By BNN Correspondents

Love and Crime: Eric Parker Pleads Guilty in Wife's Murder Case

By Salman Khan

Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge ...
@Canada · 2 mins
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge ...
heart comment 0
Palestine Standoff: Man Claiming to Have Firearms, Bomb Taken into Custody

By Saboor Bayat

Palestine Standoff: Man Claiming to Have Firearms, Bomb Taken into Custody
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

By Muhammad Jawad

Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
New Year’s Celebration Turns Violent: Man Stabbed in Vero Beach Bar

By Salman Akhtar

New Year's Celebration Turns Violent: Man Stabbed in Vero Beach Bar
Dozens of Dead Dogs Found Dumped in Kentucky’s Daniel Boone National Forest

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Dozens of Dead Dogs Found Dumped in Kentucky's Daniel Boone National Forest
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
48 seconds
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
1 min
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
2 mins
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
2 mins
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
2 mins
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
2 mins
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
2 mins
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
2 mins
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
2 mins
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
27 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app