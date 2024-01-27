Recent High School Girls' Basketball Results and Local News Updates

In a recent flurry of high school girls' basketball games, the outcomes have varied across different matchups, offering a thrilling spectacle to sports enthusiasts. The scores from these games have reflected the tenacity, skill, and strategic prowess of the teams involved.
High Stakes on the Basketball Court
Athens won a close game against Amery, securing victory at 59-55. Baldwin-Woodville, not to be outdone, triumphed over Clear Lake with a 51-41 score, while Laona-Wabeno demonstrated a strong offense against Gibraltar, ending the game at a substantial 62-36.
Elsewhere, McFarland outperformed Lakeside Lutheran, concluding the match at a decisive 76-60. The team from Nazareth, Illinois, displayed their basketball acumen against Arrowhead, emerging victorious with a score of 52-45. Neillsville surpassed Mosinee, delivering a strong performance resulting in a 68-48 score. Northwestern, in a nail-biting match, narrowly defeated Osceola 57-55.
Commanding Victories and Noteworthy Performances
Notre Dame demonstrated a commanding presence on the court against Green Bay Preble, concluding with a remarkable score of 106-32. Phillips bested Somerset, winning the game with a 74-51 score. Pius XI Catholic made a powerful statement with their impressive victory against Slinger, ending the game at 86-46. Prairie du Chien won against Barneveld with a score of 63-31, and Saint Croix Central triumphed over Grantsburg with a close finish of 51-47. West Salem defeated Bangor with a 78-55 score.
Beyond the Basketball Court
Meanwhile, off the court, the local community has been buzzing with several events, including a boutique move in Galesville, mall store closings, the anticipated opening of Crumbl Cookies, the advancement of a $300M River Point District project, and housing development proposals. More serious news includes a fatal shooting in La Crosse with the victim's identity released, the sale of Lincoln Middle School for $2.2M, and a public school facility reconfiguration.
Furthermore, a snowmobile fatality occurred in northern Wisconsin. A La Crosse man was accused of sexual assault, a woman was arrested for attempted homicide, and charges were filed in a Juneau County homicide case. In other basketball news, two games were postponed or canceled: Green Bay West vs. Green Bay East and Seymour vs. Fox Valley Lutheran.