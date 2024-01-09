Reality TV Star Calum Best Accused of Sexual Assault in Spanish Court

Calum Best, son of football icon George Best, is currently facing trial in a Spanish court over accusations of sexually assaulting a British tourist at a popular Ibiza beach club. The incident allegedly took place on April 22, 2022, during the 60th birthday celebrations of Wayne Lineker at the O Beach club in San Antonio. The 42-year-old reality TV star, known for his appearances on shows such as ‘Celebrity Love Island’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, could potentially face up to three years in prison if found guilty.

Allegations of Sexual Assault

The unnamed British woman, testifying via video link, claimed that Best kissed her and subsequently forced her hand down his shorts onto his genitals, a move she did not consent to. According to her, a security guard dismissed her complaint about the incident, stating that such occurrences were frequent at the club and refused to alert the police.

Calum Best’s Defense

Best, in his defense, declined to answer questions from the prosecutor and the lead judge but was questioned by his defense lawyer. He has fervently denied the allegations, suggesting a prior altercation with the woman over photographs taken without his consent. He revealed his shock upon his arrest, maintaining his innocence throughout the proceedings.

Implications and Verdict

The Spanish state prosecutor has demanded a three-year prison term for Best if he is convicted. The final verdict, however, will be made by professional judges as jurors are not used for sex crime trials in Spain. The trial, which began recently, is expected to conclude today. This case has cast a spotlight on the reality TV star, raising questions about consent and behavior in public spaces.