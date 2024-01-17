Reality TV Star Brittish 'Cierrah' Williams Sentenced to 48 Months for Fraud

Reality TV star Brittish 'Cierrah' Williams, popular for her roles in 'Basketball Wives LA' and 'Marriage Boot Camp,' has been sentenced to a four-year prison term for a series of fraud charges that led to her unlawfully amassing over $564,000. The array of offenses includes tax fraud, bank fraud, insurance fraud, and pandemic-related fraud.

Advertisment

Williams's Legal Struggles

Williams pleaded guilty to 15 charges, which involved the submission of false bills for health insurance, deceitful statements on federal loan applications, and the illegal use of other people's Social Security numbers to open accounts. However, the complexity of her case escalated when she failed to report to federal prison on her scheduled date of January 3, resulting in her arrest nine days later.

A Plea for Delay

Advertisment

After the verdict, Williams sought a delay in reporting to prison, citing the need to arrange care for her daughter and housing. Despite this plea, a judge denied a subsequent request for a delay when she failed to fulfill the initial mandate of presenting herself to the prison authorities.

The Consequence of Non-compliance

Williams had been permitted to remain free pending her prison report date. During this period, she filed a motion to reduce her sentence—a request deemed ineligible by prosecutors and ultimately struck down by the judge. The hearing was rescheduled for January 25 due to her attorney's health challenges and severe weather conditions.