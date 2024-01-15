Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer

Public fascination with hit men, fueled by their glamorized depictions in movies and TV shows like ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘The Sopranos,’ often overlooks the grim reality of their ineptitude. The actual world of contract killings is far from the polished, professional image the media portrays. From amateurs to professionals, attempts at arranging murders-for-hire are riddled with complications and often end in failure. This was recently highlighted by a foiled plot in New York City to assassinate a Sikh separatist, an act suspected to have been orchestrated by the Indian government. The supposed hit man turned out to be an undercover U.S. agent, further emphasizing the difficulty and risk involved in such endeavors.

Unmasking The Myth of The Skilled Hit Man

Robert Baer, a retired CIA officer, acknowledges that despite his in-depth knowledge of the criminal world, sourcing a reliable hit man would be a daunting task. Adding to this, Dennis Kenney, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, dismisses the notion of the skillful hit man as largely a myth. Most killers-for-hire, he explains, are merely thugs looking for a quick, hefty payday. The high level of amateurism coupled with the intricacies of murder plots significantly contribute to their high failure rate.

Types of Hit Men and The Challenges

The landscape of contract killings isn’t limited to street thugs. It’s a spectrum that includes mob enforcers, drug cartel sicarios, and even government-sponsored assassins. However, the inherent perils of engaging such a service are numerous, especially when dealing with inexperienced killers. Many are thwarted by basic logistics, such as maintaining silence about their intentions, leading to an increase in botched attempts.

Increasing Success of Law Enforcement

As the sophistication of forensic tools and electronic surveillance has grown, so too has law enforcement’s ability to thwart such plots. Although concrete statistics on attempted murder-for-hire cases are elusive, the FBI discloses that only about half of all murders in the United States are solved each year. Thus, the true number of deaths caused by professional killers remains shrouded in uncertainty.