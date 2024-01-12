en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Real-life ‘Fawlty Towers’ Hotel: A Hotbed of Illicit Activities, Reveals Show’s Floor Manager

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Real-life ‘Fawlty Towers’ Hotel: A Hotbed of Illicit Activities, Reveals Show’s Floor Manager

The quaint seaside inn immortalized in the British sitcom Fawlty Towers was, in reality, a hub of illicit activities. It was a far cry from the humorous shenanigans of the fictional hotel, according to Tony Guyan, the show’s floor manager. He revealed this startling truth about the Wooburn Grange Country Club in Bourne’s End, Buckinghamshire, which served as the backdrop for the sitcom, during a candid conversation on the Chatabix podcast.

Shadows of Secretive Dealings

During his tenure at the hotel, Guyan unearthed a world teeming with gambling, secret encounters, and crime. He recalled a shocking incident when a man was mistakenly assassinated by a hitman in his Jaguar. The hitman had been hired for a different assignment but ended up killing the wrong person, creating a chilling ripple in the hotel’s underworld.

Unveiling the Monetary Underbelly

In another startling revelation, Guyan discussed a significant incident indicative of the hotel’s illicit financial activities. He mentioned a meeting where he was taken aback by a table piled high with money from various denominations. The sight suggested a murky world of substantial cash transactions, casting a shadow over the cheerful portrayal of the hotel in the sitcom.

A Chip Worth a Fortune

One of the most astonishing tales involved a hotel crew member who found a lost gambling chip. Upon returning it to the guest, they were told to keep it, only to later discover it was worth a staggering ten thousand pounds. This incident offered a glimpse into the high-stakes gambling that was a part of the hotel’s underbelly, presenting yet another stark contrast to the lighthearted misadventures depicted in Fawlty Towers.

Tony Guyan’s revelations paint a picture of a hotel steeped in criminal activities, a far cry from its portrayal on television. As John Cleese, who played Basil Fawlty, gears up to return to screens with a reboot of the sitcom, these revelations offer a revealing glimpse into the real-life inspiration behind the iconic series.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 seconds ago
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges Amid Election Heat
In a federal courtroom in Los Angeles, Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, entered a plea of not guilty to nine counts of felony and misdemeanor tax offenses. The charges are the culmination of a long-term federal investigation into Biden’s tax and business dealings. These alleged offenses reveal a four-year scheme where Hunter
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges Amid Election Heat
Tragedy in Surat's Mahuva: Newborn Girl Killed by Stray Dogs After Abandonment
3 mins ago
Tragedy in Surat's Mahuva: Newborn Girl Killed by Stray Dogs After Abandonment
Road Rage Incident Shakes Grantsville; Community and Authorities Seek Answers
3 mins ago
Road Rage Incident Shakes Grantsville; Community and Authorities Seek Answers
Christmas Eve RTA Bus Theft Leads to Arrest in Solon, Ohio
1 min ago
Christmas Eve RTA Bus Theft Leads to Arrest in Solon, Ohio
Maryland Special Education Teacher Faces Child Abuse Charges
3 mins ago
Maryland Special Education Teacher Faces Child Abuse Charges
Milton Man Arrested for Illegal Drug Possession Faces Multiple Charges
3 mins ago
Milton Man Arrested for Illegal Drug Possession Faces Multiple Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
7 seconds
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
16 seconds
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
24 seconds
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
35 seconds
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
37 seconds
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
44 seconds
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
49 seconds
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population
1 min
Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
1 min
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
52 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app