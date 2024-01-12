Real-life ‘Fawlty Towers’ Hotel: A Hotbed of Illicit Activities, Reveals Show’s Floor Manager

The quaint seaside inn immortalized in the British sitcom Fawlty Towers was, in reality, a hub of illicit activities. It was a far cry from the humorous shenanigans of the fictional hotel, according to Tony Guyan, the show’s floor manager. He revealed this startling truth about the Wooburn Grange Country Club in Bourne’s End, Buckinghamshire, which served as the backdrop for the sitcom, during a candid conversation on the Chatabix podcast.

Shadows of Secretive Dealings

During his tenure at the hotel, Guyan unearthed a world teeming with gambling, secret encounters, and crime. He recalled a shocking incident when a man was mistakenly assassinated by a hitman in his Jaguar. The hitman had been hired for a different assignment but ended up killing the wrong person, creating a chilling ripple in the hotel’s underworld.

Unveiling the Monetary Underbelly

In another startling revelation, Guyan discussed a significant incident indicative of the hotel’s illicit financial activities. He mentioned a meeting where he was taken aback by a table piled high with money from various denominations. The sight suggested a murky world of substantial cash transactions, casting a shadow over the cheerful portrayal of the hotel in the sitcom.

A Chip Worth a Fortune

One of the most astonishing tales involved a hotel crew member who found a lost gambling chip. Upon returning it to the guest, they were told to keep it, only to later discover it was worth a staggering ten thousand pounds. This incident offered a glimpse into the high-stakes gambling that was a part of the hotel’s underbelly, presenting yet another stark contrast to the lighthearted misadventures depicted in Fawlty Towers.

Tony Guyan’s revelations paint a picture of a hotel steeped in criminal activities, a far cry from its portrayal on television. As John Cleese, who played Basil Fawlty, gears up to return to screens with a reboot of the sitcom, these revelations offer a revealing glimpse into the real-life inspiration behind the iconic series.