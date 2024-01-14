Real Estate Mogul Found Dead in Navi Mumbai Office: Murder Suspected

In a chilling turn of events, Aman Group Developers’ staff members Kashaf Shaikh and Poonam Shukla made a grisly discovery: their boss, Singh, lifeless in his office. Located in Seawoods’ Sector 44, Singh’s office was safeguarded by digital security. When he failed to answer their calls, the staff had no choice but to force their way in, leading to the shocking revelation of a blood-strewn office and Singh’s lifeless body.

Unanswered Calls and a Bloodied Office

Singh, the proprietor of the development firm with several projects at Ulwe, last communicated with his wife, Poonam Singh, the preceding night. He informed her of his late-night meeting and the possibility of not returning home. Singh’s uncharacteristic unresponsiveness the following morning alarmed his wife, prompting her to dispatch Raju, the office boy, to check on him. The grim news of Singh’s demise was subsequently revealed.

A Violent Death Amidst Legal Turmoil

Upon examination, the police discovered injuries on Singh’s head, suggesting a brutal incident possibly involving a firearm. Known to have adversaries in his line of work, Singh was no stranger to life threats. He had several legal cases registered against him, compelling him to employ bodyguards for his safety. His friend, Rishikesh Singh, shed light on Singh’s contentious past.

An Ongoing Investigation

The NRI Coastal police have undertaken the investigation, detaining Raju, the office boy, for questioning. His involvement remains unclear; however, Rishikesh Singh suspects the person who had a meeting with Singh on the night of the incident. Senior police inspector Pramod Toradmal has confirmed the registration of a murder case, with the investigation in full swing.