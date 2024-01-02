en English
Crime

Reading Nightclub Gun Street Garden’s License Under Scrutiny

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
In the vibrant town centre of Reading, Gun Street Garden nightclub, a magnet for young thrill-seekers since its establishment in September 2019, now teeters on the precipice of change. The popular nightspot, renowned for its twin DJ decks, rooftop bar, and smoking area, is facing a potential overhaul of its operations as local authorities call for a review of its license.

Thames Valley Police Takes Action

Following a series of worrisome incidents, Thames Valley Police Licensing Officer, PC Declan Smyth, has lodged a formal application to Reading Borough Council, demanding a thorough review of Gun Street Garden’s license. The venue’s apparent failure to uphold licensing objectives and its lackadaisical approach towards due diligence and best practice have been cited as the primary reasons for this intervention.

Catalogue of Incidents

The police report catalogues a total of twelve incidents in October 2023, painting a grim picture. The crimes range from violence, sexual offences, public order violations, drug-related offences, robbery, to theft, all occurring in the vicinity of Gun Street. This disturbing trend has raised red flags, prompting authorities to act.

Potential Consequences

The review carries weighty implications for Gun Street Garden. It could lead to reduced operating hours or even more daunting, a total revocation of the club’s license. This would mean the cessation of alcohol sales and events, striking a severe blow to the club’s operations. Currently, the club’s doors stay open from 10pm until 3am from Thursdays to Saturdays.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has approached the club for comments. Meanwhile, the general public has until January 11 to submit their comments on the review application. Amid the cacophony of late-night revelry, the future of Gun Street Garden hangs in the balance, its fate tied to the outcome of this critical review.

Crime United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

