RCPD to Host Town Hall Meetings on Crime Reduction Plan

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is gearing up to host a series of town hall meetings, announced to be led by Director Brian Peete. The primary agenda of this town hall trilogy is to discuss the director's comprehensive Crime Reduction Plan, an initiative designed to enhance community safety within Riley County.

Advertisment

A Triad of Town Halls

The town hall meetings are planned to span three consecutive days, starting from January 29 and concluding on January 31. The first of the trio is scheduled at the Riley City Hall, succeeded by the second at the Peace Memorial Auditorium in Manhattan, and the final one at the Ogden Community Center. Each of these meetings is slated to commence at 6 p.m. and are cordially open to all members of the public, free of charge.

Engaging with Director Peete

Advertisment

These gatherings offer an exceptional opportunity for the community to engage directly with Director Peete. Attendees will gain first-hand knowledge about the Department's Crime Reduction Plan and its commitment to improving community safety. The one-hour discussions will serve as a platform for the public to voice their concerns, ask questions, and offer suggestions.

Previewing the Town Halls

In anticipation of these town hall meetings, Director Peete will make an appearance on KMAN's radio program 'In Focus' on January 25. This broadcast is expected to provide a preview of the upcoming town hall meetings and other forthcoming RCPD events, adding momentum to the community's involvement in local law enforcement affairs.