Crime

Ray Epps Faces Six-Month Sentence for Role in Capitol Attack Amidst Conspiracy Theory Claims

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
In a recent development that could spell an end to a chapter in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors have recommended a six-month prison sentence for Ray Epps. This sentence comes in response to Epps’ guilty plea in September to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct on restricted grounds. Epps, a former supporter of Donald Trump and previous Arizona chapter leader for extremist group Oath Keepers, was a central figure in a right-wing conspiracy theory that portrayed him as an undercover government agent instigating the riot.

Epps Denies Conspiracy Theories

Despite being the target of these unfounded conjectures disseminated by right-wing news outlets, Epps has vehemently denied any such involvement. Not only did this theory lack evidence, but it also led to Epps receiving death threats and finding bullet casings in his yard. In response to the spread of these baseless claims, Epps has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News Channel.

Role in the Capitol Attack

While Epps admitted to joining the attack, videos that surfaced on social media showed him encouraging people to head towards the Capitol. Contrary to the claims of the conspiracy theory, these videos indicate that Epps did not enter the Capitol building during the riot. Although he did not physically assault any law enforcement officers or gain entry into the Capitol, prosecutors have acknowledged his participation in a group effort to breach police lines. They have also noted his voluntary surrender to the FBI two days after the riot.

Context of the Capitol Riot

The January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has led to more than 1,200 individuals being charged with federal crimes, with over 900 having pleaded guilty or been convicted. Among the convicted are members of the Oath Keepers, including its founder Stewart Rhodes, who received an 18-year prison sentence for seditious conspiracy. However, it’s important to note that Epps parted ways with the group years before the attack.

Crime United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

