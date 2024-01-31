Ravenna Man Pleads Guilty in Sexual Assault Case; Ties to Seattle Restaurant Closures

In a significant development, Abdul Khabeer Abdus-Shakoor, a 54-year-old Ravenna resident, has confessed to a felony kidnapping charge in the Portage County Common Pleas Court. The plea is part of a wider case centering around the alleged sexual assault of a 53-year-old woman in Ravenna. Known alternatively as Calvin Lamont Coleman, Abdus-Shakoor potentially faces 11 to 16 and a half years in prison. His sentencing is pending, contingent on the results of a pre-sentencing investigation.

Co-Accused Await Trial

Alongside Abdus-Shakoor, two Ravenna women, Deolia A. Day, 58, and Karen S. Gibbons, 62, are implicated in the case. Their legal proceedings are currently in progress. The charges levied against them encompass rape, kidnapping, robbery, sexual battery, and possession of weapons under disability, following previous felony drug possession convictions.

The victim reported the incident on October 24, alleging that she was wrongfully accused of stealing $200 by Day on the previous day. She was subsequently searched and held against her will in Day and Abdus-Shakoor's apartment.

Plea Deal and Amended Charges

As part of a plea deal, the charges against Abdus-Shakoor were scaled down to kidnapping. Meanwhile, Day and Gibbons are set for arraignment on February 14. This follows an amended indictment that redefines the robbery as 'reckless' and the kidnapping as involving 'force, threat or deception.'

The revised charges also introduce the element of complicity, suggesting that Abdus-Shakoor and Gibbons assisted Day in the alleged offenses.

