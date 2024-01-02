Rashaan Cherry, Jr. Arrested in Connection with Milford Burglary

Stratford resident Rashaan Cherry, Jr., aged 18, has been arrested in relation to a burglary at the Milford-based Bruneau’s Service Center. The incident, dating back to April 24, 2023, came into light when a burglar alarm from the auto repair shop located at 60 Rowe Ave. triggered a police response.

Upon their arrival at the scene, the officers discovered evident signs of a forced entry. The front door was ajar, windows were shattered, and the cash register was displaced outside the premises. The scene painted a clear picture of a burglary.

Unraveling the Suspect

Through a thorough examination of the evidence collected from the crime scene, authorities managed to identify Cherry as a potential suspect. Consequently, the Milford Superior Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

Cherry was apprehended on December 30, 2023. He faces charges in connection to the burglary at Bruneau’s Service Center. Following his arrest, Cherry was released with the condition of a promise to appear in court. He is scheduled to stand before the charges at the Milford Superior Court on January 23, 2024.