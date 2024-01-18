Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Controversial U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, known legally as Daniel Hernández, has been apprehended by Dominican authorities on charges of domestic violence. The arrest took place in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic's capital, where Hernández currently awaits his scheduled court appearance on Thursday. Tekashi 6ix9ine's past is marred by legal encounters, the most recent involving allegations of assault against a local music producer in the same country.

A History of Legal Tussles

Tekashi 6ix9ine's legal battles are not a recent phenomenon. In October 2023, the rapper was arrested on charges of assaulting two music producers in the Dominican Republic. Despite an attempt to escape via a private jet, authorities apprehended him. The severity of the assault led to one producer requiring surgery for a broken jaw. After posting a bail of $500,000, a restraining order was imposed against Hernández, and he was mandated to attend anger management classes.

Domestic Violence Allegations

The current charges against Hernández stem from accusations of physical and psychological abuse against his romantic partner, renowned Dominican rapper and reggaeton singer, Yailín 'The Most Viral'. Social media platforms circulated videos of the alleged attacks, and Yailín accused Tekashi 6ix9ine of kidnapping her in Miami. Following these allegations, a Dominican court issued an arrest warrant for Hernández, and a financial guarantee of 500 thousand pesos was established.

Despite his legal tribulations, Tekashi 6ix9ine's career has seen notable success. His 2018 collaboration with Nicki Minaj, 'Fefe', achieved multiplatinum status. However, this success is often overshadowed by his legal issues, including allegations of using a violent gang, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, as his 'personal hit squad' in the U.S. This latter accusation was averted when Hernández testified against the gang, avoiding a potential prison sentence. Furthermore, in March 2023, he was assaulted by multiple individuals at a Florida gym.