en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Rapper Boosie Badazz Arrested in Fresh Legal Predicament

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
Rapper Boosie Badazz Arrested in Fresh Legal Predicament

Rapper Boosie Badazz, known for his provocative lyrics and defiant persona, was thrust into the spotlight once again on Friday, June 16, 2023. This time, however, it wasn’t for a fiery performance or a new record, but for a dramatic arrest that unfolded right outside a courtroom, moments after a hearing in an ongoing gun case.

From Courtroom to Custody

The arrest followed a session in court where Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was facing weapons charges. The charges were subsequently dismissed, yet Boosie found himself in a different legal bind almost instantaneously. Federal agents, their intentions undisclosed, swooped in on the rapper as he exited the courtroom, taking him into custody and leaving onlookers and fans in a state of shock and confusion.

A Legal Tangle

Even as the specifics of the new arrest remain concealed, it’s clear that Boosie’s legal troubles are far from over. The rapper had appeared in court that day hoping for respite, having been granted bail in a state gun case. However, his relief was short-lived as prosecutors appealed the ruling, resulting in his continued detention. Now, with this fresh arrest, the Baton Rouge rapper faces an even more intricate legal maze.

Staring at a Lengthy Term

What’s indeed disconcerting for Boosie and his fanbase is the looming threat of a lengthy jail term over firearms. Despite his formidable reputation in the rap scene, a substantial prison sentence could derail his career and impact his future in the industry. As the legal drama continues to unfold, the world watches, awaiting further details and hoping for a resolution that doesn’t silence the Boosie Badazz music machine.

0
Crime United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nationwide DUI Charges Highlight Persistent Issue of Impaired Driving

By Nimrah Khatoon

Portland Police Bureau Combats Holiday Retail Theft, Faces Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Burlington Man Arrested After Leading Police on Car Chase

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Manhunt Underway Following Double Murder in Port Cumana

By BNN Correspondents

Philadelphia Man Arrested for Theft and Forgery of Rent Checks and Mon ...
@Courts & Law · 1 min
Philadelphia Man Arrested for Theft and Forgery of Rent Checks and Mon ...
heart comment 0
ITV Drama Reveals the Human Cost of British Post Office Scandal

By BNN Correspondents

ITV Drama Reveals the Human Cost of British Post Office Scandal
Holiday Arrests Surge in Eagle County, Colorado

By Quadri Adejumo

Holiday Arrests Surge in Eagle County, Colorado
Retirees Living in Fear: Wave of Vehicle Break-ins at Texas Apartment Complex

By Rizwan Shah

Retirees Living in Fear: Wave of Vehicle Break-ins at Texas Apartment Complex
Fatal Shooting Rocks Salinas Community: One Dead, One Injured

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Shooting Rocks Salinas Community: One Dead, One Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
Ireland's Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien Emphasises Progress Amid Critique of Opposition
11 seconds
Ireland's Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien Emphasises Progress Amid Critique of Opposition
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
21 seconds
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
22 seconds
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
25 seconds
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
30 seconds
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
34 seconds
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
36 seconds
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
43 seconds
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles
43 seconds
Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
42 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app