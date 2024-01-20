Rapid City Friday Night Shooting Leads to Arrests

On an ordinarily calm Friday night, Rapid City, South Dakota, was jolted by a chilling incident of gun violence. At the heart of the incident is a woman who found herself on the receiving end of a bullet, her arm bearing the brunt of the attack. The event unfolded at around 10:25 p.m. on North Lacrosse Street, a location that swiftly became a crime scene.

Immediate Response by Rapid City Police Department

The Rapid City Police Department (RCPD) responded promptly to the shooting report, their arrival on the scene marked by a surge of blue lights and urgent activity. Officers moved to administer medical aid to the victim before she was whisked away to the hospital, her condition veiled in uncertainty.

Identification and Arrest of the Suspect

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the focus shifted to identifying the perpetrator. Witnesses were instrumental, their accounts leading the police to 30-year-old Luke Eaglestar Jr. The RCPD used an ankle bracelet for electronic monitoring to track Eaglestar, leading them to a residence on Anamosa Street.

At this location, Eaglestar was placed under arrest. His charges are grave - three counts of aggravated assault and bond revocation. But Eaglestar wasn't the only one to end the night in custody. Kyle McClure, 22-years-old, was also arrested at the same location on a parole hold. Both men were escorted to the Pennington County Jail, their freedom curtailed as they face the legal implications of their actions.

Continuing Investigation

While the arrests mark progress in the case, the RCPD continues to investigate the shooting. The victim's current condition remains shrouded in mystery, as does the motive behind the crime. What led to this violent eruption on a quiet Friday night? That is a question that the RCPD hopes to answer as the investigation unfolds.