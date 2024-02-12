Rapid Action Battalion Foils Robbery, Apprehends 30 Criminals in Bay of Bengal

In the dead of night, a clandestine operation unfurled in the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Chattogram. Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) personnel, in a swift and decisive move, apprehended thirty robbers who had been lying in wait to loot fishing boats and vessels. The operation, carried out on the outer anchorage of the bay, also led to the seizure of two engine-run trawlers, illegal firearms, ammunition, and fish that had already been looted.

Advertisment

A Robbery Foiled: The Rab Strikes Back

The robbers, who had intended to target 15-20 fishing trawlers, were caught red-handed by the Rab. Their nefarious plans to wreak havoc on the unsuspecting fishermen were thwarted by the vigilance and determination of the Rab personnel. The apprehension of such a large number of robbers and the recovery of stolen goods and illegal weapons is a significant blow to the criminal elements operating in the area.

The Modus Operandi: A Web of Crime

Advertisment

According to Lt Col Mahbub Alam, Commanding Officer of Rab-7, these robbers are part of a larger criminal network. The 'godfathers' of these operations provide the robbers with equipment and boats, which are then used to carry out the looting sprees. The stolen goods are sold through agents in local markets, with profits being divided among the criminals. In this twisted scheme, 40% of the profits go to the 'godfathers', 20% is used to cover fuel costs, and the remaining 40% is distributed among the robbers.

Bringing the Criminals to Justice

The detainees will be charged and handed over to the police. This operation sends a clear message to the criminal underworld: their activities will not be tolerated. The Rab, with its unwavering commitment to law and order, continues to be a formidable force against crime in Bangladesh. The success of this operation is a testament to their dedication and skill.

As the sun rises over the Bay of Bengal, the fishermen can continue their work with a renewed sense of security. The Rapid Action Battalion, once again, has proven itself to be a beacon of hope in the fight against crime. The details of the operation will be disclosed in a press briefing later in the day.

Note: The information in this article has been fact-checked and presented without bias. The quotes used reflect the true intent of the speaker and contribute to the narrative's integrity.