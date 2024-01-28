Ransomware Attack Hits Clay County's Network, Potentially Compromising Personal Data of Minnesota Residents

A network critical to multiple counties across Minnesota fell victim to a ransomware attack in late October 2023, resulting in unauthorized access and potential data theft. The affected network, primarily utilized by Clay County, was breached between October 23 and 26, leading to a compromise of sensitive personal information of residents availing county services.

Extent of the Cyber Attack

The attack not only targeted Clay County's network but also affected 16 other counties in Minnesota, including Isanti, Scott, and a network in Pope County. The cybercriminals, exploiting vulnerabilities in the system, managed to extract a substantial amount of data. The compromised information includes names, Social Security numbers, addresses, birth dates, and other sensitive details, raising grave concerns for the individuals affected.

Response to the Breach

Upon the discovery of the breach, Clay County promptly initiated an incident response process. It engaged a digital forensics firm to investigate the incident and strengthen its network security. State and federal officials were duly informed about the breach. Furthermore, notices were sent to the affected individuals in December 2023, and another round of notices was sent on January 26, 2024, to those whose contact details were available.

Measures for the Affected

To assist those affected by the breach, Clay County has established a dedicated phone line. The county has urged all potentially impacted individuals to stay vigilant, monitor their financial statements, and report any suspicious activities. In addition, Clay County has provided comprehensive information and advice on its official website for those seeking to take precautionary measures following the incident.