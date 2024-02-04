Rangat Police Seize 120 Liters of Illegal Liquor in Major Crackdown

In a decisive crackdown on illicit activities, the Rangat Police in Port Blair, on February 4, 2024, successfully seized 120 liters of illegal liquor, locally known as Lehan, in an operation within the Kalsi forest. This operation not only disrupted the illegal liquor manufacturing network but also signaled a stern warning to those engaged in such illicit practices.

Detailed Operation in Kalsi Forest

Upon receiving a tip-off about the illegal activities, ASI Muthu, in charge of PS Rangat, promptly assembled a team to carry out the operation. The team, which included PC/982 Pranab Halder and PC/1696 K. Sameer, managed to locate and confiscate containers, utensils, and timber materials used in the production of the illicit liquor. This cache was strategically hidden in the dense jungle of Kalsi, Bakultala, a testament to the lengths the criminals went to conceal their operation.

Swift Action and Immediate Destruction

The seized items were promptly destroyed, effectively disrupting the illegal manufacture of Lehan. The swift and decisive measures taken by the Rangat Police demonstrate their commitment to eradicating illegal activities and maintaining law and order in the region.

Supervision and Future Measures

The operation was conducted under the watchful eyes of Shri Rahul L. Nair, IPS, SDPO Rangat, and the guidance of Ms. Geetanjali Khandelwal, IPS, Superintendent of Police, N&M Andaman District. The public has been encouraged to share any information related to crimes or illegal activities, with the assurance of confidentiality, and potential rewards for credible tips, thereby fostering a sense of collective responsibility towards maintaining law and order.