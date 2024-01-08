en English
Crime

Rampant Violence in Nigeria: Bandits Kill Village Head, Abduct 16 Others

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:29 am EST
A wave of violence swept over Nigeria last week, as bandits attacked villages in Taraba and Kaduna states, leaving death and fear in their wake. In the community of Wuro Musa, Taraba State, a revered figure, Jauro Kabiru Gambo, fell victim to this increasingly common occurrence. His life was brutally cut short, marking the fourth traditional ruler in the region to be slain by bandits in recent times.

A Reign Cut Short

The head of Wuro Musa village, Jauro Kabiru Gambo, was one of 18 individuals kidnapped during a violent attack last Friday. His lifeless body was discovered in a forest near a mountain, a chilling testament to the ruthlessness of these outlaws. The remaining 16 abductees, including seven women, are still held captive. Their lives hang in the balance as the bandits demand a staggering N1 million ransom per person.

The Shadow of Violence

The murder of Jauro Kabiru Gambo follows the brutal killing of seven family members of the chief of Mutumbiyu chiefdom last year. This escalating violence has cast a long shadow over Taraba State, leaving its residents living in constant fear. The Taraba Police Command’s spokesperson confirmed the murder, adding another grim chapter to the state’s history.

Unrelenting Attacks

Meanwhile, the violence continues unabated in Kaduna State, with a farmer killed and 22 villagers abducted in Dinki and Kidandan. This onslaught persists, despite ongoing military operations in the area. The constant threat of violence has disrupted the once peaceful lives of these villagers, as they constantly look over their shoulders, anticipating the next onslaught.

The Nigerian government faces the monumental task of restoring peace and order in these embattled regions. The urgency of the situation calls for concerted efforts from all quarters to ensure the safety and security of every Nigerian. The people of Taraba and Kaduna, and indeed Nigerians everywhere, deserve nothing less.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

