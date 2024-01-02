Rampant Vehicle Break-Ins Shatter Peace in East Haddam

Over a recent weekend, the tranquility of East Haddam, a small town in Connecticut, was shattered as approximately 25 vehicles fell victim to a series of break-ins.

This wave of burglaries, reported to the Connecticut State Police in the early hours of Saturday, included an array of vehicles, from those that had been securely locked to those left unlocked, attesting to the audacity of the perpetrators. Not even a Connecticut State Police cruiser was spared, suffering window damage in the course of these rampant incidents.

Investigation in Full Swing

The Connecticut State Police, in their quest to apprehend the suspects, have identified a white Subaru Forester as the vehicle likely employed during the burglary spree.

This identification was made possible by the surveillance footage obtained, which also provided a glimpse of a suspect.

The individual, clad in a hooded jacket and donning a surgical mask, was captured on camera outside a retail store, possibly after a successful heist.