Crime

Rampant Vandalism Strikes New Zealand’s Largest Graveyard

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:56 pm EST
Rampant Vandalism Strikes New Zealand’s Largest Graveyard

In a shocking act of disrespect, New Zealand’s largest graveyard, Waikumete Cemetery, fell victim to significant vandalism. The Māori burial grounds, known as the urupa, were the primary victims of this heartless act. Among the desecrated graves was that of a revered figure in the Māori community, filmmaker Cameron Duncan, whose headstone was found in a state of ruin.

The Attack on the Sacred Grounds

The incident took place on a nondescript Wednesday, shaking the community to its core. The attackers left a trail of destruction, not sparing even the family mausoleum. The urupa, established in 1996, bore the brunt of the assault, with many graves defaced. The cemetery, located in West Auckland, is a resting place not only for civilians but also for historical figures and memorials of significant events. It houses the Erebus Memorial, Holocaust Memorial, and monuments dedicated to victims of the influenza epidemic and war veterans.

The Council and Police Response

The Auckland Council, the body responsible for overseeing the cemetery, has been swift in its response. It has condemned the act as random desecration, not believing it to be specifically targeted at the Māori graves. The council has also reached out to the police, who have since conducted a detailed scene examination and are making ongoing inquiries. The police have appealed to the public, urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

A Possible Racial Motive

The incident, however, has raised fears of a racial motive. Cameron Duncan’s sister, Nelly Duncan, believes the vandalism was racially motivated. Her claim is based on the fact that a Māori-designed mask left on her brother’s grave was destroyed, while a Batman mask remained untouched. This act has led to speculation about the underlying intentions of the perpetrators.

Supporting the Grieving Families

The Auckland Council is not only taking steps to bring the culprits to justice but is also providing support to the affected families. It is assisting in preserving any sentimental items found amidst the damaged gravesites, offering a glimmer of solace in an otherwise dark time. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for respect and understanding in an increasingly diverse and multicultural world.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

