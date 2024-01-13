Rampant Burglaries in Northern Ireland: A Wave of Crime and Public Unrest

County Armagh and County Down, Northern Ireland, have been struck by a series of burglaries resulting in the theft of large amounts of cash and valuable items. The primary incident took place at a filling station on Carrickasticken Road, near Forkhill. Between 01:45 and 03:30 GMT on a Friday, three masked men broke into a kiosk, stealing a significant sum of money. It is suspected that they accessed a safe using a grinder.

Other Related Incidents

Two other burglaries were reported on the same day. In Comber, County Down, a woman and her dog at their residence in Hillside Park were threatened by two masked men around 19:00. The assailants forced her to open a safe, subjecting her to a terrifying ordeal, and left with jewelry and cash. Another burglary was reported in Castlereagh where a property on Garland Avenue was ransacked between 18:00 and 20:15. The thieves made away with jewelry and cash, including a sentimental jade necklace.

Additional Incidents

