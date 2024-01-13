en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Rampant Burglaries in Northern Ireland: A Wave of Crime and Public Unrest

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:18 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Rampant Burglaries in Northern Ireland: A Wave of Crime and Public Unrest

County Armagh and County Down, Northern Ireland, have been struck by a series of burglaries resulting in the theft of large amounts of cash and valuable items. The primary incident took place at a filling station on Carrickasticken Road, near Forkhill. Between 01:45 and 03:30 GMT on a Friday, three masked men broke into a kiosk, stealing a significant sum of money. It is suspected that they accessed a safe using a grinder.

Other Related Incidents

Two other burglaries were reported on the same day. In Comber, County Down, a woman and her dog at their residence in Hillside Park were threatened by two masked men around 19:00. The assailants forced her to open a safe, subjecting her to a terrifying ordeal, and left with jewelry and cash. Another burglary was reported in Castlereagh where a property on Garland Avenue was ransacked between 18:00 and 20:15. The thieves made away with jewelry and cash, including a sentimental jade necklace.

Additional Incidents

Tragedy struck in Newtownabbey, where a 45-year-old man died at the scene of an incident. The individuals involved are due to appear in court on Monday, facing charges of grievous bodily harm. In a separate incident, a portion of a County Down town was cordoned off after a man was stabbed.

Public Protest

In a different vein, more than 200 protesters attended a meeting of the Ards and North Down Council, urging politicians to reject a particular proposal. Remarkably, the council has become the first in Northern Ireland to permanently operate a system at all sites.

0
Crime Security
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
26 seconds ago
Bronx Man Sentenced for Manslaughter of Infant Son and Assault on Pregnant Partner
In a harrowing case of familial violence, Teshawn Watkins, a 31-year-old resident of the Bronx, has been meted out a sentence of 5 to 10 years in prison. The crime that led to this punishment was the manslaughter of his seven-week-old son, Kaseem Watkins, a deed he confessed to during jury selection on December 5,
Bronx Man Sentenced for Manslaughter of Infant Son and Assault on Pregnant Partner
Edison High School Lockdown: Weapons Incident Sparks Concern
15 mins ago
Edison High School Lockdown: Weapons Incident Sparks Concern
Trump Expresses Gratitude to Former Mobster Sammy 'the Bull' Gravano
16 mins ago
Trump Expresses Gratitude to Former Mobster Sammy 'the Bull' Gravano
Hollie Guard App: A Powerful Ally in the Fight Against Domestic Violence
3 mins ago
Hollie Guard App: A Powerful Ally in the Fight Against Domestic Violence
Rising Lawlessness in Brooklyn Following Arrival of Migrants
3 mins ago
Rising Lawlessness in Brooklyn Following Arrival of Migrants
Nightly Youth Riots Cause Alarm in Paombong, Bulacan
10 mins ago
Nightly Youth Riots Cause Alarm in Paombong, Bulacan
Latest Headlines
World News
Forest Green Rovers' Coach Deeney Criticizes 'Babies' Mentality After Loss to Harrogate Town
5 seconds
Forest Green Rovers' Coach Deeney Criticizes 'Babies' Mentality After Loss to Harrogate Town
2024 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Approaches Climax: Here's What to Expect
13 seconds
2024 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Approaches Climax: Here's What to Expect
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
38 seconds
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
44 seconds
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
DeSantis Braves Iowa Blizzard for Campaign, Contrasts himself with Trump
49 seconds
DeSantis Braves Iowa Blizzard for Campaign, Contrasts himself with Trump
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
9 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
10 mins
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
11 mins
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
12 mins
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app