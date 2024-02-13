Rampant Academic Certificate Forgery Unveiled by Public Service Commission

On February 13, 2024, the Public Service Commission (PSC) exposed the prevalence of academic certificate forgery, shedding light on an alarming issue in the education sector. The commission revealed that common forgeries include altered KCSE mean grades, forged KCSE certificates, and fake certificates disowned by learning institutions.

In a shocking revelation, the PSC confirmed that some alleged candidates were not registered in the issuing institutions, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the education system. Cases of certificate numbers not belonging to owners, faked names, and altered degree certificates were also reported.

A Scam Uncovered in Balangir District

The extent of this fraudulent practice became evident when 36 teachers in Balangir district were dismissed from service for using fake educational certificates to secure employment. Some of these teachers have been arrested, while others are on bail or their whereabouts are unknown.

Despite these dismissals, there are still suspicions that other teachers may be working with fake certificates. In 2021 and 2022, 306 and 309 new teachers were hired in the district, respectively, of which 251 had studied in other states. The education department has started verifying the certificates of these new hires.

The Source of the Scam

The scam was discovered a few months ago when applicants used fake certificates to apply for jobs in the postal department. Further investigations led to the Balangir coaching center, which was found to be the source of these fake certificates.

The incident has also raised allegations that people are working in other departments, such as health, cooperative, and forest, with fake educational certificates.

PSC's Recommendation and Ongoing Verification

The PSC recommended all cases be referred to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for prosecution and recovery of assets, denying benefits to those involved. This move aims to deter such unscrupulous activities and uphold the integrity of the education system.

In response to this scam, the education department has requested information from 33 universities outside the state to verify the certificates. This ongoing verification process is crucial in ensuring that only qualified and genuine individuals serve in the education sector.

The prevalence of academic certificate forgery, as highlighted by the PSC and the Balangir district incident, underscores the need for stringent measures to curb this trend. It serves as a wake-up call for all stakeholders to uphold integrity and authenticity in the education sector.