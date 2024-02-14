Ramagundam Medical College Ragging Incident: Four Students Suspended After Forced Haircuts

In a harrowing episode that unfolded at Ramagundam Medical College in Telangana, two MBBS students claimed that their senior peers forcibly trimmed their hair and moustache with a trimmer in the boys' hostel. This distressing incident transpired on Sunday night, involving a group of seniors who allegedly misbehaved with a total of five students.

College Management Responds to the Hostel Horror

Upon learning of the incident, the college management swiftly reported the matter, prompting a visit to the hostel and the initiation of an enquiry. In an attempt to address the issue and ensure the safety of all students, the government medical college convened a meeting with the students. As the details of the incident unraveled, it became clear that the alleged ragging was not an isolated occurrence, but rather a symptom of a larger, more insidious problem.

BRS MLC K Kavitha: A Call for Action

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha did not mince words as she urged the State Legislative Council to take cognisance of the incident and implement appropriate measures. In her impassioned plea, she emphasized the serious risks posed by ragging to students' well-being and educational process, arguing that such egregious violations of human rights could not be tolerated.

Police Investigation and the Ongoing Fight Against Ragging

In the wake of the incident, police have launched an investigation into the alleged ragging at Ramagundam Medical College. Despite recent ragging incidents at various medical colleges, the college management had taken measures such as orientation programs and deploying security personnel to prevent such occurrences. However, in light of this latest event, it is evident that more stringent actions are needed to protect the students and preserve the sanctity of their educational environment.

Four senior students of Ramagundam Medical College have since been suspended for their alleged involvement in the ragging incident. This decisive action serves as a stark reminder that such behavior will not be tolerated and that the rights and well-being of all students must be fiercely protected. As the investigation continues and the college seeks to address the issue of ragging, the hope remains that this shocking incident will mark a turning point in the fight against such abhorrent practices.

