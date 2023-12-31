Ram Temple Consecration Marred by Fraudulent Donation Scheme

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a momentous event, has been tainted by a fraudulent scheme. Cybercriminals are exploiting the religious fervor surrounding the occasion, duping devotees into making counterfeit donations. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has issued a stern warning against a circulating social media message that encourages donors to contribute to the temple’s construction via a QR code. The deceit, however, is that the funds end up in the pockets of these scammers instead of supporting the religious cause.

Unmasking The Fraud

Vinod Bansal, a spokesperson for VHP, has taken the matter to the Home Ministry and the police authorities in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He stressed that the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, which is overseeing the temple’s construction, has not given anyone the authority to collect funds in this fashion. The scam was brought to light when individuals began receiving messages and calls urging them to donate financially to the temple.

The Scammers’ Tactics

A VHP worker, who contacted one of the numbers involved in the scam, unveiled the fraudsters’ tactics. These included the false promise of extending an invitation to the donors to visit the temple post-construction and the creation of a fictitious narrative of communal conflict to justify the need for donations. As evidence, the VHP circulated an audio clip of a recorded call connected to the scam. However, the authenticity of the clip has yet to be independently verified.

Staying Vigilant

The fraudulent scheme surrounding the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a stark reminder of the need for vigilance in our digital age, particularly when it comes to financial transactions. As the authorities work to apprehend the culprits and protect potential victims, the public must also play its part by being cautious of suspicious messages and verifying the authenticity of donation requests.