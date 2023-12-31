en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ram Temple Consecration Marred by Fraudulent Donation Scheme

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:42 am EST
Ram Temple Consecration Marred by Fraudulent Donation Scheme

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a momentous event, has been tainted by a fraudulent scheme. Cybercriminals are exploiting the religious fervor surrounding the occasion, duping devotees into making counterfeit donations. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has issued a stern warning against a circulating social media message that encourages donors to contribute to the temple’s construction via a QR code. The deceit, however, is that the funds end up in the pockets of these scammers instead of supporting the religious cause.

Unmasking The Fraud

Vinod Bansal, a spokesperson for VHP, has taken the matter to the Home Ministry and the police authorities in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He stressed that the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, which is overseeing the temple’s construction, has not given anyone the authority to collect funds in this fashion. The scam was brought to light when individuals began receiving messages and calls urging them to donate financially to the temple.

The Scammers’ Tactics

A VHP worker, who contacted one of the numbers involved in the scam, unveiled the fraudsters’ tactics. These included the false promise of extending an invitation to the donors to visit the temple post-construction and the creation of a fictitious narrative of communal conflict to justify the need for donations. As evidence, the VHP circulated an audio clip of a recorded call connected to the scam. However, the authenticity of the clip has yet to be independently verified.

Staying Vigilant

The fraudulent scheme surrounding the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a stark reminder of the need for vigilance in our digital age, particularly when it comes to financial transactions. As the authorities work to apprehend the culprits and protect potential victims, the public must also play its part by being cautious of suspicious messages and verifying the authenticity of donation requests.

0
Crime Cybersecurity India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Malta in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Transformations

By Safak Costu

Kharadar Police Busts 'Lone Wolf' Extortionist, Unveils Shocking Tactics

By Mazhar Abbas

Grim Discovery in Mumbai's Aarey Forest: Possible Leopard Poaching Unearthed

By Rafia Tasleem

Holiday Heartbreak: Theft of Christmas Presents Sparks Community Distress

By Nimrah Khatoon

TTE-Passenger Altercation on Railway Platform Sparks Viral Video ...
@Crime · 9 mins
TTE-Passenger Altercation on Railway Platform Sparks Viral Video ...
heart comment 0
Young Couple Found Dead in San Antonio: A Tragic Christmas Nightmare

By Ebenezer Mensah

Young Couple Found Dead in San Antonio: A Tragic Christmas Nightmare
The High Cost of Legal Defense in Major Murder Cases

By Mazhar Abbas

The High Cost of Legal Defense in Major Murder Cases
Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges

By Geeta Pillai

Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges
Former FBI Agent Jana Monroe Reveals Chilling Encounters With Serial Killers in Her Memoir

By Wojciech Zylm

Former FBI Agent Jana Monroe Reveals Chilling Encounters With Serial Killers in Her Memoir
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Lawyer Proposes Psychedelic Solution to Opioid Crisis
1 min
Kentucky Lawyer Proposes Psychedelic Solution to Opioid Crisis
Ramaphosa's New Year Message: Acknowledging Hardships, Advocating Hope
2 mins
Ramaphosa's New Year Message: Acknowledging Hardships, Advocating Hope
President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's Address: A Focus on Livelihoods and Economy
2 mins
President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's Address: A Focus on Livelihoods and Economy
Samoa Joe Triumps Over MJF for AEW World Championship Amid Controversy
2 mins
Samoa Joe Triumps Over MJF for AEW World Championship Amid Controversy
Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban's Criticism
2 mins
Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban's Criticism
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
4 mins
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
5 mins
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather
5 mins
India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather
Trump Advocates for FBI Headquarters to Remain in Washington DC
7 mins
Trump Advocates for FBI Headquarters to Remain in Washington DC
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
22 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app